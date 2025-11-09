Cathie Wood Sells Tesla (TSLA) Stock, and Buys This Stock after Q3 Beat

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) made several notable portfolio adjustments on Friday, November 7, according to daily fund disclosures. The standout moves included a major Tesla (TSLA) sale and a sizable buy in The Trade Desk (TTD) stock following the digital ad platform’s better-than-expected Q3.

Wood Sells Tesla, GitLab, and Roku

The biggest sale came from Tesla (TSLA), as ARK offloaded 71,638 shares worth about $31.94 million. This marks another step in ARK’s ongoing reduction of its Tesla holdings. The sale came at the same time CEO Elon Musk’s record-breaking $1 trillion pay package won shareholder approval.

ARK also sold 236,749 shares of GitLab (GTLB) for around $10.79 million. The move follows other recent sales as the fund reduces its exposure to software names. Another large sale came from Roku (ROKU), where ARK offloaded 84,988 shares worth roughly $8.91 million.

ARK Buys Trade Desk amid Strong Q3 Earnings Report

On the buying side, ARK made a big move into The Trade Desk (TTD), adding 316,072 shares worth about $14.51 million. The buy shows ARK’s interest in the digital ad market, which continues to grow as brands shift more spending online.

ARK’s move aligns with the company’s strong third-quarter results, which showed revenue of $739 million, up 18% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, both above estimates.

ARK also added 1,046,699 shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), valued at about $12.90 million. The firm has been building its stake in the gene-editing company all week, signaling strong confidence in biotech innovation. In smaller buys, ARK purchased shares of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) worth about $4.28 million and Twist Bioscience (TWST) worth roughly $4.00 million.

