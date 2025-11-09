Cathie Wood Sells Tesla (TSLA) Stock, and Buys This Stock after Q3 Beat

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cathie Wood Sells Tesla (TSLA) Stock, and Buys This Stock after Q3 Beat

Cathie Wood Sells Tesla (TSLA) Stock, and Buys This Stock after Q3 Beat

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) made several notable portfolio adjustments on Friday, November 7, according to daily fund disclosures. The standout moves included a major Tesla (TSLA) sale and a sizable buy in The Trade Desk (TTD) stock following the digital ad platform’s better-than-expected Q3.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wood Sells Tesla, GitLab, and Roku

The biggest sale came from Tesla (TSLA), as ARK offloaded 71,638 shares worth about $31.94 million. This marks another step in ARK’s ongoing reduction of its Tesla holdings. The sale came at the same time CEO Elon Musk’s record-breaking $1 trillion pay package won shareholder approval.

ARK also sold 236,749 shares of GitLab (GTLB) for around $10.79 million. The move follows other recent sales as the fund reduces its exposure to software names. Another large sale came from Roku (ROKU), where ARK offloaded 84,988 shares worth roughly $8.91 million.

ARK Buys Trade Desk amid Strong Q3 Earnings Report

On the buying side, ARK made a big move into The Trade Desk (TTD), adding 316,072 shares worth about $14.51 million. The buy shows ARK’s interest in the digital ad market, which continues to grow as brands shift more spending online.

ARK’s move aligns with the company’s strong third-quarter results, which showed revenue of $739 million, up 18% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, both above estimates.

ARK also added 1,046,699 shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), valued at about $12.90 million. The firm has been building its stake in the gene-editing company all week, signaling strong confidence in biotech innovation. In smaller buys, ARK purchased shares of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) worth about $4.28 million and Twist Bioscience (TWST) worth roughly $4.00 million.

Let’s see how these stocks perform using the TipRanks Stock Comparison Tool:

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement