Cathie Wood Pursues Innovation in Smaller Stocks

While Cathie Wood of the ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEARCA:ARKK) fund hasn’t been right about everything, there’s one point she’s backing harder than ever these days: the days of mega-cap stocks as the bellwethers of innovation are running out, if not already gone. And that determination led to some new and surprising stocks receiving a lot of investment from Wood these days: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO).

Wood, backed up by her team, recently explained that both of these stocks have a surprising exposure to artificial intelligence, and may be in line to become major names in AI stocks as they go. Neither of these two has really come up much on analysts’ radar, so most regular investors likely haven’t heard of the potential these two represent.

However, those weren’t the only two names that have recently come up in the intersection of “lesser-known” and “new ARK investments.” Just yesterday, ARK Invest doubled its purchased shares of Adyen (OTHEROTC:ADYYF), a mobile payments platform that’s poised to take on the likes of Stripe and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Currently, ARK Invest has 1.7 million shares of Adyen, but that’s just 1.13% of the total holdings at ARK Invest. She’s also bought heavily into Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) as well as Gingko Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). The problem with that is, that of the five she’s bought heavily into so far, four of them are down in Tuesday’s trading. Only UiPath is up today, and even that’s just fractionally up. The rest are all down to varying degrees; both Adyen and Archer are down over 3%, and Twilio and Ginkgo are down fractionally.

Yet of these five, only one is considered a Strong Buy by analysts: Archer Aviation. With an average price target of $8.50, it also comes with a 25.28% upside potential. Twilio comes with the lightest upside; a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus, it also bears just a 12.38% upside potential on its average price target of $67.65.

Disclosure