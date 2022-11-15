Cathie Wood Increases Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Cathie Wood has shown that she continues to believe in Bitcoin as her ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) added 315,259 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) yesterday.

Currently, GBTC represents a 4.6% weighting in the ARKW ETF, translating to a value of almost $55 million. GBTC is currently at a multi-year low, as it has fallen over 70% year-to-date.

Things haven’t been much better for Cathie Wood’s fund either, as it has fallen almost 60% year-to-date and more than 70% from its all-time high.

Disclosure