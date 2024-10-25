Cathie Wood Capitalizes on Tesla Stock’s Surge, Sells Shares Worth $22.22M

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Cathie Wood Capitalizes on Tesla Stock’s Surge, Sells Shares Worth $22.22M
Market News

Cathie Wood Capitalizes on Tesla Stock’s Surge, Sells Shares Worth $22.22M

Story Highlights

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold Tesla stock worth $22.22 million yesterday, capitalizing on the company’s solid post-earnings share price surge.

Cathie Wood, an ace hedge fund manager and an avid Tesla (TSLA) enthusiast, capitalized on the EV (electric vehicle) maker’s share price surge on Thursday. Wood’s ARK Invest sold Tesla shares worth $22.22 million from two of its ETFs, namely ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ). ARK ETFs are required to disclose their daily trades as per regulation.

In total, the two ARK ETFs sold 85,456 Tesla shares at the closing price of $260.48 on October 24. Following the latest trade, TSLA still maintains the numero uno spot on ARKK ETF, representing 15.13% of the total portfolio. ARKK’s current TSLA holding has a market value of $851.76 million. Similarly, Tesla is the number one holding on ARKQ ETF, with a 14.02% holding and $110.14 million value. The major holdings reflect Wood’s strong support for billionaire Elon Musk’s disruptive EV venture.

Tesla shares rallied 21.9% yesterday, following a surprisingly healthy Q3 FY24 earnings beat. Moreover, the company gave a robust vehicle delivery outlook for 2025, which seems to have impressed investors and analysts alike.

Is Tesla a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Despite the robust financial performance in Q3 and upbeat vehicle delivery outlook for FY25, analysts prefer to remain on the sidelines on Tesla stock. Wall Street remains cautious of the near-term industry headwinds and volume and margin pressures on Tesla’s performance.  

On TipRanks, TSLA stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 11 Buys, 16 Holds, and eight Sell ratings. Also, the average Tesla price target of $207.83 implies 20.2% downside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, TSLA shares have gained 4.8%.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

ARK Invest’s Other Notable Trades

ARK Invest’s other notable trades from October 24 include the purchase of 132,546 additional shares of test equipment maker Teradyne (TER) and the addition of 95,330 shares of biotechnology firm Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP). At the same time, Wood sold shares of L3Harris Technology (LHX), Markforged Holding Corp (MKFG), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), among others.

Disclosure

Related Articles
Sheryl Sheth
Premium
Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs Offload Robinhood Shares and Snap up Amazon, Coinbase Stocks
AMZN
ARKF
Sheryl Sheth
Premium
Cathie Wood’s ARK Bets Big on Reddit and Shopify, Sells Roblox and Roku
ARKK
ARKW
Go Ad-Free with Our App