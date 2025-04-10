‘Buy these Stocks that Innovate,’ Says Cathie Wood

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, encourages investors to look beyond the immediate market volatility stirred by President Trump’s tariff war. According to Barrons, Wood believes that companies offering innovative solutions, such as those using AI, are likely to thrive during economic downturns and lead the subsequent recovery.

This is because during periods of economic fear and uncertainty, businesses and consumers look for ways to boost efficiency, increase cost savings, and enhance productivity.

Here are the four stocks that Wood believes are poised to grow in the current economic scenario.

Key Beneficiaries of the Innovation-Driven Recovery

Palantir (PLTR): Wood sees significant potential for this AI-powered software company, which helps organizations analyze and understand complex data. She noted the company’s strong government client base and expanding applications for large corporations. Wood believes PLTR is well-positioned to benefit as businesses adopt AI-driven solutions to improve efficiency.



Turning to Wall Street, PLTR stock has a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, 11 Holds, and three Sells assigned in the last three months. At $95.56, the average Palantir stock price target implies a 3.86% upside potential.



On TipRanks, TSLA stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 16 Buys, 11 Holds, and 11 Sells assigned in the last three months. At $307.75, the average Tesla price target implies a 13.06% upside potential.



Overall, both TEM and CRSP stocks have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Also, the average 12-month analyst price target on TEM and CRSP implies upside potential of 46.5% and 107.8%, respectively.

Concluding Thoughts

Wood’s suggests that while President Trump’s trade policies may lead to a recession, investors should focus on the long-term potential of innovative companies such as PLTR, TSLA, CRSP, and TEM. She believes these companies will lead the recovery by offering efficient and impactful solutions for businesses and consumers.

