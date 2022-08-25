tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cathie Wood Adds Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Sells Nvidia

Story Highlights

As usual, Cathie Wood has intrigued the market with her investment choices. Wood continues to favor Zoom Video Communications while selling semiconductor giant Nvidia stock.

Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, surprised investors with her stock picks yet again. The expert hedge fund manager bought 839,301 shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM), valuing approximately $68.25 million. On the contrary, ahead of chipmaker Nvidia’s (NVDA) results, Wood sold NVDA stock worth approximately $51 million.

Which ETF Holds the Most ZM Stock?

Wood’s flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), bought 713,062 shares of Zoom. And ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) bought 126,239 shares of ZM. Despite the slowdown in demand for Zoom’s offerings post-pandemic, the company has managed to consistently exceed earnings expectations since 2020.

Wood believes strongly in Zoom’s stock trajectory and has been consistently adding to its holdings. Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is by far the largest holder of ZM stock. Zoom takes the number two spot (7.77%) in ARKK holdings and the number three spot (7.05%) in the ARKW fund.

Zoom posted mixed Q2FY23 results, missing revenue estimates but beating adjusted earnings forecasts. Moreover, the company’s lowered guidance fell short of analyst expectations, leading to a huge stock price fall of over 16%. Taking advantage of this plunge, Wood added ZM stock to ARKK and ARKW ETFs.

Cathie Wood Sells NVDA Stock

Wood’s ARK line of funds sold more than 293,661 shares of Nvidia on Tuesday, just a day ahead of its scheduled earnings. The ARKK fund sold NVDA stock worth $40 million and the ARKW fund sold NVDA stock worth $11 million. Wood’s prediction for Nvidia came true as the stock fell on dismal Q3FY23 guidance that fell short of expectations.

Remarkably, Cathie had bought 366,982 shares of Nvidia just two weeks before its earnings. Nvidia is not among the top ten holdings of the ARK line of funds.

Is Nvidia a Buy, Sell or Hold?

On TipRanks, NVDA stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on 24 Buys and seven Holds. The average Nvidia price forecast of $237.48 implies 37.9% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 42.8% so far this year.

Ending Thoughts

Cathie Wood’s investment choices have often been questioned by the masses. Her solid belief in disruptive technology has won her both accolades and criticism. Yet again, adding Zoom’s stock to the ARK line of funds and selling Nvidia just a day before earnings have surprised the market. After turning in massive returns during the pandemic years, the ARK funds are down in 2022. Notably, the ARKK ETF is down 54.1% and the ARKW ETF is down nearly 55% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ZM

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
2d ago
ZM
DLO
Why Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock is Down after Reporting Q2 Results
ZM
Zoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
ZM
More ZM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ZM

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
2d ago
ZM
DLO
Why Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock is Down after Reporting Q2 Results
Market NewsWhy Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock is Down after Reporting Q2 Results
2d ago
ZM
Press ReleasesZoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
2d ago
ZM
More ZM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Farfetch Enters Rival’s Territory; Here’s What It Did
FTCH
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Soars Despite Mixed Q2 Results
SNOW
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
AMZN
PTON
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
AMZN
What’s behind Autodesk Stock’s (NASDAQ:ADSK) Big After-Hours Jump
ADSK
Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q2-Earnings Report Disappoints Investors; Here’s Why
CRM
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Down After a Dismal Forecast
NVDA
More Market News >