Caterpillar Up After Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) were rising in pre-market trading on Thursday as the manufacturer of construction equipment reported revenues of $15 billion in the third quarter, up by 21% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $620 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.95 per share in Q3, surpassing Street estimates of $3.16.

Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby stated, “I’d like to thank our global Caterpillar team for delivering another quarter of double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share.”