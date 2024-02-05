Caterpillar’s (NYSE:CAT) Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations

Construction, mining, and engineering equipment manufacturer company Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) gained in pre-market trading after the company announced its fourth-quarter results. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.23 per share, exceeding consensus estimates of $4.76 per share.

CAT posted revenues of $17.1 billion in Q4, an increase of 3% year-over-year as compared to Street estimates of $17.06 billion. In the fourth quarter, the company’s construction segment saw sales of $6.52 billion, down 5% year-over-year mainly due to lower sales volume despite better prices. Sales volumes declined due to changes in dealer inventories.

In contrast, the energy and transportation business posted sales of $7.67 billion, up 12% year-over-year attributed to increased volume and favorable pricing across most applications, except industrial.

What is the Future Price of CAT Stock?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about CAT with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. CAT has gone up by more than 20% over the past year and the average CAT price target of $279.96 implies a downside potential of 11.3% at current levels.