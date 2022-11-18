Catch These 5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates

Investors looking to invest in dividend-paying stocks could consider putting their savings into the companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? These companies command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, implying analysts are bullish about these stocks.

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY)

Canada-based Keyera operates an energy infrastructure business. It commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on Tipranks based on seven Buy and one Hold recommendations. KEY has an ex-dividend date of November 21. It pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.16 a share, translating into a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Gildan Activewear is a Canada-based manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. GIL stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buy and one Hold recommendations. GIL has an ex-dividend date of November 22. It pays a dividend of $0.13 a share, reflecting a dividend yield of 2.3%.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy is an electric utility holding company. Its stock has received nine Buy and one Hold recommendations on TipRanks, translating into a Strong Buy consensus rating. NEE has an ex-dividend date of November 23. Moreover, it pays a dividend of $0.42 a share, implying a dividend yield of 2%.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on eight Buys and one Hold recommendation. ADC’s ex-dividend date is on November 29. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.24 a share, translating into a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola have received 12 Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Coca-Cola has an ex-dividend date of November 30. Moreover, it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.44 a share, implying a dividend yield of 2.87%.

