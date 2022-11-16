Catch These 3 Cheap Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates

Investors looking for dividend-paying stocks could consider investing in the following three companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? Each of these stocks is trading near its 52-week low, offering an opportunity to purchase them at a discount and capitalize on their high yield.

P&F Industries is a manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools for the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and retail markets. PFIN stock is trading near its 52-week low of $5.14. Moreover, during the Q3 conference call, the company announced a special dividend of $0.05 per share with an ex-dividend date of Thursday, November 17.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income is a Real Estate Investment Trust focusing on residential real estate. It has an ex-dividend date of Thursday, November 17. AIRC stock is trading at $36.92, close to its 52-week low of $35.50. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45 a share, reflecting a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings manufactures custom sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers. It has an ex-dividend date of Thursday, November 17. JRSH stock is trading at $4.26, near its 52-week low of $4. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.05 a share, reflecting a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Disclosure