Market News

Catch These 3 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before 2022 Ends

Story Highlights

These three stocks have a Strong Buy consensus rating and will soon go ex-dividend. Investors seeking dividend income should invest in these stocks before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the next payout.

Investors eying consistent income could consider investing their surplus cash in dividend-paying stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we came across three stocks whose ex-dividend date is around the corner. Further, investors should note that we only focused on shares of the companies that are analysts’ favorites and command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial is a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust). EFC has received four Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, analysts’ price target of $14.70 implies 14.04% upside potential. EFC has an ex-dividend date of December 29. Meanwhile, its monthly dividend of $0.15 a share translates into a dividend yield of 14.1%

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital also belongs to the world of REITs. It has received three Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, these analysts’ average price target of $10.17 implies 52.25% upside potential. BRSP has an ex-dividend date of December 29. Meanwhile, its quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share reflects a dividend yield of 11.63%.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties operates as a REIT that acquires, manages, and leases industrial properties for the regulated cannabis sector. IIPR stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on five unanimous Buy recommendations. It has an ex-dividend date of December 29. Meanwhile, its quarterly dividend of $1.80 a share reflects a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Disclosure 

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on EFC

Ellington Financial reports estimated book value per share $14.89 on November 30
The FlyEllington Financial reports estimated book value per share $14.89 on November 30
4d ago
EFC
Do You Seek High Yield? Catch These Stocks Before November Ends
EFC
NWL
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield
EFC
KREF
More EFC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >