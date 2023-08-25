Cassava (NASDAQ: SAVA) Gains after Insider Buy

The pharmaceutical company, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) was up in pre-market trading on Friday after the company’s Director Richard Barry bought 18,477 shares at an average price of $16.67 per share. The transactions are valued at $307, 928 and will raise Barry’s stake in the company.

Meanwhile, another director, Sanford Robertson also purchased 30,000 shares of the company at an average price of $17.45 worth $523,500.

Overall, corporate insiders are positive about the company and have bought SAVA stock worth $832,400 over the past three months