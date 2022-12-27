tiprankstipranks
Market News

Casino Stocks Rally as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

China’s zero-COVID policy has been significantly disruptive across the globe. Indeed, as the world’s second-largest economy, many companies have significant investments in the country. Macau, which is nicknamed the “Las Vegas of Asia,” is an important market for casino operators and has been impacted by China’s strict restrictions. Publicly traded casino companies that have been affected include:

However, there appears to be good news on the way, as regulators plan on easing quarantine requirements for international arrivals beginning January 8. Going forward, a negative COVID-19 test two days prior to flights will be the only requirement instead of a five-day hotel quarantine.

As a result, casino stocks are up significantly today, as demonstrated by the graphic below:

More News & Analysis on LVS

Bet On It: Churchill Downs to buy Exacta for $250M
The FlyBet On It: Churchill Downs to buy Exacta for $250M
4d ago
BYD
CZR
New Jersey reports November gaming revenue up 0.3% to $441.1M
BYD
CZR
Bet On It: Macau gaming concession renewals officially finalized
BYD
CZR
More LVS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LVS

