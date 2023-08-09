Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) Comeback? Profit Outlook Hiked

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) Comeback? Profit Outlook Hiked
Market News

Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) Comeback? Profit Outlook Hiked

Story Highlights

Carvana makes a recovery with new profit projections, but the effects don’t last.

If you thought that Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) was on its last legs even just a few months ago, you would have been part of a very densely populated group of opinion. However, Carvana may have recently gotten a second wind, and might even be on track for a comeback. That’s not cutting a lot of ice with investors, though, as Carvana is down over 4% in Wednesday afternoon’s trading session.

Carvana recently released new profit projections, and told the market what most investors would want to hear: the momentum it’s already seen in the second quarter is gaining, and will likely hold through the third quarter as well. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will likely clear $75 million this quarter. Not bad, but considering that analysts were looking for $45.7 million, it’s a complete blowout.

So why is the stock now down, and substantially? Amazingly, in Wednesday’s premarket, the stock was up over 8%, so how did it lose all those gains and then pivot to red? That’s unclear, especially as Carvana is actually putting some steak behind its sizzle. Just yesterday, word emerged about a new Carvana tool that lets users track the price of a car. That’s useful particularly for sellers, looking to sell at the peak of value. It also ensures Carvana should have a solid inventory available. While certainly, Carvana’s projections are just that—projections–the new toolset involved is much more concrete.

Meanwhile, analysts are a bit more skeptical as well. With one Buy rating, 11 Hold and five Sell, Carvana stock is rated a Hold by analyst consensus. Meanwhile, with an average price target of $37.14, Carvana stock also comes with a 12.38% downside risk as well.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CVNA

Return of the Meme Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasReturn of the Meme Stocks
2d ago
AMC
GME
Short Report: Carvana short squeeze sends bearish position to 2023 lows
COIN
CVNA
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
W
AMD
More CVNA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVNA

Return of the Meme Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasReturn of the Meme Stocks
2d ago
AMC
GME
Short Report: Carvana short squeeze sends bearish position to 2023 lows
The FlyShort Report: Carvana short squeeze sends bearish position to 2023 lows
4d ago
COIN
CVNA
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
5d ago
W
AMD
More CVNA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >