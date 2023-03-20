Carnival Up after Analyst Names it a ‘Catalyst Call Buy’

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) was up in morning trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka called CCL a ‘Catalyst Call Buy’. The analyst is of the opinion that despite the macroeconomic turmoil, the leisure travel industry seemed resilient with the cruise travel industry looking strong in particular. As such, the analyst expects CCL to surprise analysts with the upside regarding both the earnings and guidance. CCL is expected to report its calendar fourth-quarter earnings on March 27.

Woronka commented, “While some investors have become concerned about cruise pricing trends, particularly toward the end of the historical Wave season, we believe that shifts in booking patterns have made late Wave bookings much less relevant to the overall revenue picture for 2Q and 3Q.”

Analysts remain sidelined about CCL stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, four Holds, and two Sells.