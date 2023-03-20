tiprankstipranks
Market News

Carnival Up after Analyst Names it a ‘Catalyst Call Buy’

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) was up in morning trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka called CCL a ‘Catalyst Call Buy’. The analyst is of the opinion that despite the macroeconomic turmoil, the leisure travel industry seemed resilient with the cruise travel industry looking strong in particular. As such, the analyst expects CCL to surprise analysts with the upside regarding both the earnings and guidance. CCL is expected to report its calendar fourth-quarter earnings on March 27.

Woronka commented, “While some investors have become concerned about cruise pricing trends, particularly toward the end of the historical Wave season, we believe that shifts in booking patterns have made late Wave bookings much less relevant to the overall revenue picture for 2Q and 3Q.”

Analysts remain sidelined about CCL stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, four Holds, and two Sells.

More News & Analysis on CCL

Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Salesforce ahead of earnings
The FlyHere’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Salesforce ahead of earnings
19d ago
CCL
CRM
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on February 27th
CCL
ENPH
Unusually active option classes on open February 27th
CCL
AMRS
More CCL Latest News >

