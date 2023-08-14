tiprankstipranks
Cargojet Stock (TSE:CJT) Flies after Q2 Earnings Beat
Market News

Cargojet Stock (TSE:CJT) Flies after Q2 Earnings Beat

Story Highlights

Cargojet stock is soaring today after reporting Q2 earnings that missed revenue expectations but beat EPS forecasts.

Before market open today, Cargojet (TSE:CJT) (OTC:CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, released its Q2-2023 earnings results. The company reported total revenues of C$209.7 million, missing expectations of C$223.4 million and notably lower than last year’s C$244.6 million. Meanwhile, Cargojet’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at C$0.91 compared to C$1.51 in Q2 2022, which beat the expectations of C$0.83, nonetheless. As a result, the stock is higher today.

Additionally, Cargojet’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 32.9% to 35.4% year-over-year, but adjusted EBITDA fell by 8.4% to C$74.3 million. On the flip side, adjusted free cash flow increased from C$41.2 million to C$52.3 million.

In the press release, Dr. Ajay Virmani, Cargojet’s President and CEO, stated, “To prepare Cargojet to ride the current economic cycle, we shifted our focus to cost management as well as right sizing our network, while curtailing growth CapEx and focusing on generating free cash flow.”

The plan to generate more free cash flow seems to be working. However, CJT’s gross profit margin for the quarter was 20.3% compared to a gross margin of 24.8% last year. Nevertheless, the company expects “the shift in consumer spending towards travel and leisure vs goods” to normalize near the end of the year, which should positively impact its operations.

Is Cargojet Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, Cargojet stock earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Cargojet stock price forecast of C$148.34 implies 47.4% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell CJT stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Kevin Chiang of CIBC, with an average return of 29.67% per rating and a 67% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CGJTF

CGJTF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
Pre-EarningsCGJTF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
2d ago
Cargojet price target lowered to C$117 from C$127 at National Bank
Cargojet price target lowered to C$175 from C$180 at TD Securities
More CGJTF Latest News >

