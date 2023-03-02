Cardio Diagnostics’ Surge Continues after Receiving Patent in China

Healthcare stock Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) has been on a winning streak lately. First, it launched a new blood test based on epigenetic genetics. It then followed up with a second win earlier today, which features landing a patent in China.

China’s Patent Office offered up what it calls a “Notice of Allowance” to the University of Iowa Research Foundation. The Notice covers a specific patent for “Compositions and Methods for Detecting Predisposition to Cardiovascular Disease.” Now, all Cardio Diagnostics needs to do is pay a set of required fees, and the patent will be official in China.

Cardio Diagnostics CEO Meesha Dogan, one of the new patent’s holders, noted that the move would “…expand and strengthen our IP position.” Additionally, it would help in Cardio Diagnostics’ overall mission to “…improve healthcare outcomes globally.” It will certainly give Cardio Diagnostics more to work with, and it will also improve its overall visibility in other regions, like Europe as well as the U.S. itself. Although the patent is from China, that should smooth the way toward getting the treatment put to use in more places.

A look at the last five trading days for Cardio Diagnostics shows the impact the recent moves had on the stock. There’s a significant upward spike back on February 28 and then a relatively gradual climb up over the next few days. While the stock gave back some of its gains today, it’s still well above where it was five days ago.

