Capital One Releases Monthly Credit Performance Metrics

Capital One Financial (COF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Capital One Financial Corporation has provided its Monthly Charge-Off and Delinquency Metrics for December 2023. The information, while supplied for transparency, is not considered legally “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor does it imply liability under that section. Additionally, this information is not to be integrated into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it an acknowledgment of its significance.

