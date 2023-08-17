Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Offload Hershey Drive Facility to Hershey Canada for C$53M

Canadian cannabis products maker Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is selling its Hershey Drive facility in Smith Falls to Hershey Canada for a consideration of about C$53 million.

The move is part of Canopy’s drive towards an asset-light operating model and it will continue to retain the post-harvest manufacturing facility in Smith Falls. The transaction marks the seventh property sale for Canopy. It has now realized nearly C$155 million in gross proceeds from these property sales.

Further, the move helps Canopy drive down costs and shore up its balance sheet. The company plans to use the proceeds from the sale to mainly pare down its senior secured credit facility.

Overall, the Street has a $0.56 consensus price target on Canopy Growth alongside a Moderate Sell consensus rating. After a nearly 90% price erosion over the past year, the consensus price target points to a nearly 46% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure