Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) soared in pre-market trading on Friday after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila bought around 9 million shares at a price of $1.11 per share.

As the above graphic indicates, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $4.9 million in the past three months.

In addition, Canoo also announced a public offering of shares worth $21.3 million with a purchase price of not less than $1 per share.