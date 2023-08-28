Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Soars 14% on Management Shake-Up

Shares of Electric vehicle company Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) soared over 14% at the time of writing after it gave its management a little shake-up. Stepping into the CFO spotlight is Greg Ethridge, succeeding Ken Manget. Ethridge, already a familiar face in the Canoo boardroom since 2020, will now be taking the reins of quite a few departments, including capital markets and investor relations. Tony Aquila, Canoo’s CEO, shared his excitement over Greg’s new role and threw a nod of gratitude to Ken for his dedication. By the year’s close, Ethridge plans to part ways with his board position at Canoo.

Greg Ethridge’s leadership roles span from serving as president and COO at Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corporation to executive stints at industry bigwigs like Motorsports Aftermarket Group, MatlinPatterson Global Advisers, and Imperial Capital.

What is the Prediction for GOEV Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on GOEV stock based on three Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. In addition, the average price target of $4.50 per share implies over 650% upside potential.

Disclosure