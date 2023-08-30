Cannabis Stocks Rejoice as U.S. Reconsiders Marijuana Class

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Cannabis Stocks Rejoice as U.S. Reconsiders Marijuana Class
Market News

Cannabis Stocks Rejoice as U.S. Reconsiders Marijuana Class

Story Highlights

Cannabis stocks enjoyed a far-reaching renaissance today as the U.S. government reconsidered its classification of marijuana.

Easily one of the biggest and weirdest issues of American jurisprudence in the last 10 years has been the matter of marijuana legality. It started out simply enough, with medical-only permissions, but then, states got in on the act, legalizing or decriminalizing in their own states, largely deaf to the federal government’s protestations. Now, cannabis stocks throughout the markets are largely rejoicing, up substantially, as the U.S. government reconsiders how it classifies marijuana.

Formerly, the United States classified cannabis as a “Schedule I” drug, which put it under a class of drugs known for having “…a high potential for abuse with no currently accepted medical use.” Given that medical marijuana is a thing, that casts doubt on at least half of that statement. Thus, there’s a move—reflected in a letter sent from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)—to reclassify marijuana down to a “Schedule III” drug. A “Schedule III” drug is considered to have “…low risk for psychological or physical dependence.”

This was enough to send pot stocks spiking. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was up nearly 13% at one point in Wednesday afternoon’s trading. Longtime pot great Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) gained nearly 9%. SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) added over 6%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) did likewise. While some might doubt the veracity of such a claim of low addiction risks around cannabis, if the move sticks, then it would make dealing in marijuana and marijuana products a much easier enterprise. It would likely also improve growers’ access to banking products and make them less cash-based, reducing their risks of theft.

As weed stocks gained today, Tilray was one of the leaders. However, its $2.47 average price target gives it a downside risk of 5.36%. Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis’ gains were comparatively light, but with an average price target of $0.75, it boasts an upside potential of 59.3%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ACB

Aurora Cannabis price target lowered to C$0.85 from C$1 at CIBC
The FlyAurora Cannabis price target lowered to C$0.85 from C$1 at CIBC
1d ago
ACB
Here’s What You Missed in Cannabis This Week
ACB
CGC
Rising High: Exclusive talk with psilocybin producer Rose Hill
ACB
CGC
More ACB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ACB

Aurora Cannabis price target lowered to C$0.85 from C$1 at CIBC
The FlyAurora Cannabis price target lowered to C$0.85 from C$1 at CIBC
1d ago
ACB
Here’s What You Missed in Cannabis This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Cannabis This Week
6d ago
ACB
CGC
Rising High: Exclusive talk with psilocybin producer Rose Hill
The FlyRising High: Exclusive talk with psilocybin producer Rose Hill
13d ago
ACB
CGC
More ACB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >