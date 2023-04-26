Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Reports Robust Q1 Revenue, Earnings Growth

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Reports Robust Q1 Revenue, Earnings Growth

Story Highlights

Canadian Pacific Kansas City recently reported its Q1 results, which missed expectations ever so slightly but showed robust growth, nonetheless.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP), also known as CPKC following CP’s US$31 billion Kansas City Southern acquisition, recently reported its Q1-2023 earnings results, revealing strong growth in both revenues and earnings per share (EPS), although both figures came in slightly below expectations. 

For the quarter, the company posted revenues of C$2.27 billion (versus analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion), a 23% increase from last year’s C$1.84 billion.

Meanwhile, CPKC’s core adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes significant items and accounting related to the acquisition, rose to C$0.90, up from C$0.67 in the prior year. Additionally, volumes increased by 11% year-over-year. Further, the company’s adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses divided by revenues — the lower, the better) improved by 690 basis points, hitting 62.9% compared to 69.8% in Q1-2022.

Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO, noted, “Our strong bulk franchise, fueled by a robust Canadian grain harvest, plus competitive service offerings in intermodal helped produce these results providing momentum as we begin our journey as CPKC.”

Is CP Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Canadian Pacific Rail stock comes in as a Strong Buy based on 12 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months. The average CP stock price target of C$118.60 implies 12.2% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CP

CPKC reports first-quarter results; primed and prepared to begin new journey following historic combination April 14
Press ReleasesCPKC reports first-quarter results; primed and prepared to begin new journey following historic combination April 14
2h ago
CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited declares dividend
CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas and Knight-Swift announce agreement
CP
KNX
More CP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CP

CPKC reports first-quarter results; primed and prepared to begin new journey following historic combination April 14
Press ReleasesCPKC reports first-quarter results; primed and prepared to begin new journey following historic combination April 14
2h ago
CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited declares dividend
Press ReleasesCanadian Pacific Kansas City Limited declares dividend
6h ago
CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas and Knight-Swift announce agreement
The FlyCanadian Pacific Kansas and Knight-Swift announce agreement
1d ago
CP
KNX
More CP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >