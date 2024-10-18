tiprankstipranks
Market News

Canadian Oil Stocks In Line for Big Quarter

Story Highlights

Canadian oil stocks look for a big third quarter thanks to a rise in oil leaving Alberta, and heading, in large part, straight for the United States.

While it generally is not a bad time for oil—leaving aside the terrifying tumult of the COVID-19 era when oil briefly cost less than the drums required to store it—some times are indeed better than others. And right now, the mood in the Canadian oil market is upbeat. However, despite this outlook, three major Canadian oil stocks are down in Friday morning’s trading, with Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) down fractionally, Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) down modestly, and Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) down just over 1.5% in the session.

With the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion up and running, crude oil in Alberta is likely to get a nice revival as there should be quite a bit more of it coming out and hitting the market. And all three of the aforementioned oil companies are likely to show some positive results as their earnings reports are set to hit at the end of October.

Better yet, oil prices in Canada stayed relatively flat; North American benchmark oil actually slipped a bit, down around 6% between the second and third quarters. This means that Canada can effectively realize a little more for its oil, as the oil it pumps has not been subject to the same price decline seen in the broader North American market.

An Unexpected Boost

Moreover, as it turns out, Canadian oil is proving oddly attractive to the United States market. While the North American benchmark prices is down about 6% as noted previously, as of two days ago—based on a report from The Institute for Energy Research—America is still importing huge amounts of oil from its neighbor to the north.

In fact, as of July, the United States brought in 4.37 million barrels per day of Canadian oil, which turned out to be a record. That was over 10 times the amount Alaska chipped in, and proved a welcome support as the Biden-Harris administration shut down several oil prospects. And while the Biden-Harris administration also put the kibosh on the Keystone XL pipeline, oil continues to reach the United States anyway from other pipelines as well as by rail.

Which Canadian Oil Stocks are a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, the leader among three major Canadian oil stocks right now is Cenovus Energy. A Strong Buy-rated stock with an average price target of $23.75 per share, it has a 42.05% upside potential. Meanwhile, the laggard among the three is the Moderate Buy-rated Suncor Energy, which offers a 10.78% upside potential against its average price target of $42.97 per share.

