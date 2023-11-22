Canadian Energy Stocks Slide Despite Analyst Bullishness

It should have been a good day to be a stock in the Canadian energy stock sector. But energy stocks in Canada took a pasting worse than any hockey night could provide, as several were down despite new interest from analysts. Some had it worse than others, but everyone took a hit or another. Tourmaline Oil (TOU:TO) (OTHEROTC:TRMLF) was down fractionally, while Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) (NYSEMKT:IMO), Canadian Natural (CNQ.TO) (NYSE:CNQ) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) all lost slightly better than 1.5% in Wednesday afternoon’s trading.

The decline came at an odd time for the Canadian energy sector, right as Bank of America Securities took aim at the entire sector with its recently-concluded 2023 Global Energy Conference. It featured the best turnout ever from Canadian operations, and thus offered no shortage of perspective from Canadian energy operations. That led analysts to wax positive about Canadian energy, noting that improving pipeline capacity was likely to engender more production and stronger pricing in turn. One major project, the Trans Mountain Pipeline running from Alberta all the way to British Columbia, is already on track to send an extra 590,000 barrels per day to Canada’s West Coast.

A Picture Very Deeply in Flux

However, the market for oil is going to be a wildly destabilized affair, reports note. With OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia continuing their interventionist path to keep prices higher and thus make extraction worthwhile, that will prompted the United States and Guyana to get back into the market more strongly. Plus, there’s an ongoing issue of demand destruction to consider as consumers scale back their spending in the face of still-high inflation. That prompted Bank of America Securities analyst Doug Leggate to declare 2024 a “challenging” year in energy.

Which Energy Stocks are a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, the leader among those mentioned is TRMLF stock, which offers investors a 26.14% upside potential on its average price target of $61.20. Meanwhile, CNQ stock is the laggard, as its average price target of $72.17 gives investors just an 11.18% upside potential.

Disclosure