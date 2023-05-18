Canada Goose Rises on Blowout Q4 Numbers

Shares of luxury apparel provider Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) are on the rise today after the company posted better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter numbers.

Revenue rose 31.4% year-over-year to C$293.2 million, outpacing estimates of C$257.1 million. EPS at C$0.14 too comfortably scaled past expectations by C$0.07. The company witnessed robust gains across Asia Pacific and EMEA while also clocking a 250% rise in its bottom line.

Further, Canada Goose witnessed double-digit growth across DTC and Wholesale segments on the back of retail store expansion and a higher volume of shipments.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, Canada Goose expects total revenue to hover between C$1.4 billion and C$1.5 billion. EPS for the year is seen landing between C$1.20 and C$1.48. Importantly, with a focus on its strategic plan for fiscal 2028, the company is working on three key areas, consumer-focused growth, more than doubling its DTC network, and category expansion. This includes creating new product categories while also expanding existing product categories.

Shares of the company have gained 8.2% over the past three months and are up a further 14% at the time of publishing today.

