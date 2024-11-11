Can Rivian Stock Reach $18? Here’s What Stifel Expects

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Can Rivian Stock Reach $18? Here’s What Stifel Expects
Market News

Can Rivian Stock Reach $18? Here’s What Stifel Expects

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock has endured a nightmare 2024, crashing by 55% throughout the year. Yet, the company’s Q3 report provided some relief.

Not that the readout was stellar in any way; in fact, the EV maker missed on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue fell by 35% year-over-year to land at $874 million, falling short of the consensus estimate by $136 million. Adj. EBITDA of (757) million dragged on the (645) million EBITDA the Street was expecting. At the bottom line, adj. EPS of -$0.99 missed the forecast by $0.09.

Given a component shortage, Rivian had previously lowered its production guide for the year but that stayed the same at between 47,000 to 49,000 while the 2024 delivery forecast also remained at 50,500-52,000. However, the company is now expecting the FY24 EBITDA loss will be $150 million worse than in its prior guide, with Rivian anticipating a $(2.875) billion loss compared to a $(2.825) billion loss beforehand.

So, that all sounds rather bleak and a good enough reason for investors to give the shares a bit more of a kicking. But that didn’t happen, and that’s possibly down to the fact sentiment was already low and investors knew what was coming. Additionally, as Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro notes, there were also some positives to take away from the readout.

First off, the company said the R2 launch is still on track for the first half of 2026. And Rivian also remains confident in a “modest positive” 4Q24 gross profit, although that relies on the anticipated $275 million from regulatory credit sales. Ongoing cost reductions and efficiency improvements are also expected.

But possibly most important of all right now, the Volkswagen deal is still expected to close this quarter and that should “significantly boost liquidity” and open up further opportunities.

“We believe the Joint Venture (expected to close by year-end) with Volkswagen, especially given it being a globally renowned brand, provides Rivian a substantial platform to showcase its technology leadership, opening the door for potential opportunities for Rivian to be a technology partner with other OEMs,” Gengaro opined.

“Overall,” the analyst summed up, “we view the print and outlook as about neutral for the shares near term, and supportive of our positive longer-term view for RIVN.”

Accordingly, Gengaro rates RIVN shares a Buy, along with an $18 price target, suggesting the stock will climb 70% higher over the coming months.

The Street’s average price target is only a little lower; at $16.67, the figure makes room for one-year returns of 57%. On the rating front, based on 8 Buys, 10 Holds and a single Sell, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy. (See Rivian stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Related Articles
James Fox
Premium
Is Li Auto Stock’s (LI) Selloff Justified as Trump Vows to Raise Tariffs?
LI
NIO
TheFly
Premium
Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz
HD
BAC
Go Ad-Free with Our App