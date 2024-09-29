Can Peloton Interactive (PTON) Pedal Its Way Back to Success?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Can Peloton Interactive (PTON) Pedal Its Way Back to Success?
Market News

Can Peloton Interactive (PTON) Pedal Its Way Back to Success?

Story Highlights

Amid a turbulent ride, fitness equipment manufacturer Peloton shows signs of recovery, with its stock rebounding 48% and exceeding revenue and earnings expectations, presenting a potentially rewarding opportunity for value-oriented investors ready to face higher risk.

Shareholders of Peloton (PTON), the fitness equipment manufacturer, have recently experienced a rollercoaster ride. The company saw a meteoric rise in its stock price during the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by a significant surge in home gym equipment sales. However, post-pandemic, Peloton’s stock plummeted almost 97% from its peak. Despite the steep decline, the firm is trying to pedal its way back to profit, with its stock rebounding 48% in the past 90 days.

Recently, the company has embraced cost-cutting measures and refined its financial base with longer-term debt. Introducing a gear rental service last quarter has further diversified its offerings. The company recently delivered revenue and earnings that exceeded expectations, though it still operates at a net loss. The stock trades at a relative value, and fundamentals seem to trend in the right direction, making this an intriguing option for value-oriented investors willing to take on a higher-risk turnaround opportunity.

Peloton Adopts Austerity Measures

Peloton Interactive is a globally recognized fitness platform provider that manufactures and sells products such as the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, Guide, and Row via e-commerce, retail outlets, and third-party stores.

In the spring, CEO Barry McCarthy stepped down and was replaced by board members Karen Boone and Chris Bruzzo, who have been acting as interim co-CEOs since. The two have focused on aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim the inflated expenses accrued during the company’s boom in the pandemic period.

Cost-cutting measures have been helpful but do not address Peloton’s core challenge: declining subscriber numbers. The company is projecting a 9% drop in subscriptions for its connected fitness product and 3% in-app subscriptions by fiscal 2025. To counter this, Peloton has focused on enhancing the user experience to reduce churn, though the outcome of these efforts remains uncertain.

Analysis of Peloton’s Recent Financial Results & Outlook

In Q4 of fiscal year 2024, revenue was $643.6 million, exceeding expectations of $630.48 million. These results were driven by $212.1 million from Connected Fitness Products and $431.4 million from Subscription Revenue. The gross profit for the quarter was $312.0 million, representing a gross margin of 48.5%. Total operating expenses stood at $375.3 million, improving from $426.8 million during the same period the previous year. The quarter ended with net cash of $32.7 million and free cash flow of $26.0 million, with earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.08, exceeding the analysts’ estimates of -$0.17.

Following fourth-quarter results, PTON’s management has issued forward guidance, anticipating a year-on-year decline in hardware sales and paid app subscriptions. Yet, the company does expect an improvement in the average monthly paid app subscription churn.

The full-year FY25 guidance anticipates a year-over-year decrease in hardware sales and a modest increase in average monthly paid app subscription churn. However, the gross margin is expected to improve thanks to cost-cutting measures, and the company expects to deliver a Free Cash Flow of $75 million, a meaningful year-over-year improvement.

What Is the Price Target for PTON Stock?

The stock has been on a volatile ride (beta of 2.87) down over the past three years, shedding over 94%. It trades near the middle of its 52-week price range of $2.70 – $7.24 and demonstrates positive price momentum, trading above its 20-day (4.57) and 50-day (4.18) moving averages. It trades at a relative value to industry peers, with a P/S ratio of 0.65x compared to a Leisure industry average of 1.9x.

Analysts covering the company have recommended taking a cautious approach to the stock. Based on the recent ratings and price targets issued by 18 analysts, it is rated a Hold overall. The average price target for PTON stock is $5.02, representing a potential upside of 4.37% from current levels.

See more PTON analyst ratings

Final Thoughts on PTON

After a tumultuous fall from soaring heights to staggering lows, Peloton is showing promising signs of recovery, helping drive the stock up 48% in the last quarter. However, the company faces declining subscriber numbers, a challenge that remains to be addressed. The future of PTON is uncertain but potentially rewarding for those ready to ride the risk.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Peloton Interactive put volume heavy and directionally bearish
PTON
TheFly
Premium
Boeing factory workers strike halts 737 MAX production: Morning Buzz
BA
RH
Go Ad-Free with Our App