Can McDonald’s Deliver Strong Earnings in Q4?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Can McDonald’s Deliver Strong Earnings in Q4?

Story Highlights

McDonald’s will announce its fourth quarter financial numbers on January 31. The momentum in its business will likely sustain itself despite a weak macroeconomic backdrop.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings on January 31. Its value proposition and well-diversified store base (across 100 countries) indicate that the fast food chain operator could deliver strong sales in Q4 regardless of the economic uncertainty. While cost headwinds could continue to pressure margins, EPS could mark an improvement on the back of leverage from higher sales.

Notably, in the previous quarter, McDonald’s delivered global comparable sales growth of 10%. Meanwhile, its U.S. comparable sales increased by 6%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter wherein sales improved. 

McDonald’s has surpassed Street’s projection in the first three quarters of 2022. As for Q4, analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $2.46 per share, up about 10% year-over-year.

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino expects MCD’s global comparable sales and EPS to meet or exceed estimates. Tarantino expects MCD to post global comparable sales growth of 8.7%. Moreover, the analyst expects McDonald’s to report earnings of $2.44 per share in Q4. 

Tarantino is bullish about MCD stock ahead of earnings and expects the company to deliver healthy operating results despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. He added, “McDonald’s brand has performed very well amid recessionary pressures in the past.” 

MCD’s strong performance amid a difficult macro background is supported by its everyday value proposition.

Is MCD Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

McDonald’s stock is a Moderate Buy on TipRanks ahead of Q4 earnings. It has received nine Buy and four Hold recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ price target of $293.38 implies 7.68% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock (NYSE:MCD): Likely to Underperform from Here
Stock Analysis & IdeasMcDonald’s Stock (NYSE:MCD): Likely to Underperform from Here
2d ago
MCD
SPX
McDonald’s price target raised to $298 from $292 at Credit Suisse
MCD
McDonald’s initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock (NYSE:MCD): Likely to Underperform from Here
Stock Analysis & IdeasMcDonald’s Stock (NYSE:MCD): Likely to Underperform from Here
2d ago
MCD
SPX
McDonald’s price target raised to $298 from $292 at Credit Suisse
The FlyMcDonald’s price target raised to $298 from $292 at Credit Suisse
5d ago
MCD
McDonald’s initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
The FlyMcDonald’s initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
6d ago
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >