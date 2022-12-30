Calliditas Bags Priority Review for Nefecon in China

Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT), a biopharmaceutical company, has bagged a priority review for the new drug application (NDA) for Nefecon in China. The drug is being targeted for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephrology (IgAN) in adult patients who risk a progression of the disease.

Nefecon is CALT’s lead product candidate. It has already bagged accelerated approval in the U.S. and conditional marketing authorization in Europe.

The company is also evaluating another product candidate, setanaxib, for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis as well as head and neck cancer.

Shares of the company have declined nearly 28% in 2022. Consensus on the Street remains a Moderate Buy for CALT alongside an average price target of $12.90.

