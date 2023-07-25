Cadence (NASDAQ: CDNS) Slips Even after Better-than-Expected Q2 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Cadence (NASDAQ: CDNS) Slips Even after Better-than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) slipped in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Tuesday after the computational software company announced fiscal Q2 results with adjusted earnings of $1.22 per diluted share as compared to $1.08 per share in the same period last year and above Street estimates of $1.19 per share.

The company clocked revenues of $977 million in Q2, up by 13.86% year-over-year and in-line with consensus estimates.

John Wall, Cadence’s SVP and CFO commented, “We achieved another quarter of strong financial results and are raising our revenue, operating margin and EPS guidance for 2023 yet again. Our revenue outlook for the second half represents a year-over-year growth of approximately 15%, allowing us to raise our 2023 revenue guidance to more than 14% growth over 2022.”

In the second half of this year, Cadence expects total revenue in the range of $2.052 billion to $2.092 billion while adjusted earnings are projected to be between $2.54 and $2.60 per share. In FY23, the company anticipates revenues in the range of $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion while adjusted earnings are likely to be between $5.05 to $5.11 per diluted share.

Analysts are bullish about CDNS stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous seven Buys.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CDNS

Is CDNS a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs CDNS a Buy, Before Earnings?
3d ago
CDNS
Cadence Design price target raised to $250 from $215 at Rosenblatt
CDNS
Rambus price target raised to $75 from $60 at Susquehanna
CDNS
RMBS
More CDNS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CDNS

Is CDNS a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs CDNS a Buy, Before Earnings?
3d ago
CDNS
Cadence Design price target raised to $250 from $215 at Rosenblatt
The FlyCadence Design price target raised to $250 from $215 at Rosenblatt
4d ago
CDNS
Rambus price target raised to $75 from $60 at Susquehanna
The FlyRambus price target raised to $75 from $60 at Susquehanna
4d ago
CDNS
RMBS
More CDNS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >