Cable Giant Comcast Enters Live-TV Streaming Arena

Taking a page out of the playbook of its streaming competitors, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is set to introduce its own live-TV streaming service known as “Now TV.” At a competitive $20 per month, the service will be available exclusively to Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers.

Customers can anticipate more than 40 live-TV channels, over 20 FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) channels, plus a complimentary subscription to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, typically costing $5 per month. The service, which also includes 20 hours of DVR storage and three concurrent streams, is due to roll out in the coming weeks.

Despite offering fewer channels, Now TV’s price point undercuts its competitors like YouTube TV (GOOG), Sling, Fubo TV (FUBO), and Hulu + Live TV (DIS). It’s also cheaper than Comcast’s least expensive cable plan. However, potential customers should be aware that the package has some limitations. For one, it lacks live sports channels such as ESPN and local broadcast TV channels. It’s also short on news options, excluding mainstream networks like CNN (WBD), Fox News (FOX), or MSNBC, although it will offer a BBC News channel and an NBC News FAST channel.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a consensus price target of $45.70 on CMCSA stock, implying 14.02% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

