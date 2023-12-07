C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Slides After Q2 Results Disappoint

C3.ai (NYSE:AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, declined in pre-market trading after the company’s Fiscal second-quarter results left investors disappointed. The company generated total revenues for the second quarter of $73.2 million, up by 17% year-over-year, and fell short of consensus estimates of $77.7 million.

The company’s subscription revenues were $66.4 million in the second quarter, up by 12% year-over-year, and comprised 91% of its total revenues. The company’s adjusted loss came in at $0.13 per share as compared to a loss of $0.11 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting the company to report a loss of $0.10 per share.

C3.ai’s customer engagement increased by 81% year-over-year to 404 at the end of the second quarter.

Looking forward, in the Fiscal third quarter, the company anticipates total revenues in the range of $74 million to $78 million while adjusted loss from operations is likely to be between $40 million and $46 million. In FY24, C3.ai has projected revenues to be between $295 million and $320 million while adjusted loss from operations is likely to be in the range of $115 million to $135 million.

What is the Future of C3.Ai Stock?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about AI stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and Holds each. Even as AI stock has surged by more than 100% year-to-date, the average AI price target of $36 implies an upside potential of 23.5% at current levels.