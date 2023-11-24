tiprankstipranks
BYD (OTC:BYDDF) Drops despite Hitting Major Production Milestone
Market News

BYD (OTC:BYDDF) Drops despite Hitting Major Production Milestone

Story Highlights

BYD has achieved a major production milestone in China and introduced its Han sedan model in the UAE this week.

Shares of Chinese EV major BYD (OTC:BYDDF) are ticking lower today despite the company’s achievement of a significant production milestone.  

Indeed, its six millionth vehicle rolled off the production line at its facility in Zhengzhou, China. Impressively, the company achieved this feat within three months of hitting the five million vehicle mark. Moreover, last month, BYD hit a monthly sales record of over 300,000 new energy vehicles.

The firm has been focused on ramping up its global footprint. Utilizing a dual approach of exports and local production, BYD’s electric public transport solutions are now present in over 70 countries.

Additionally, the company launched its Han sedan, a popular EV model in China, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week. BYD has also made its ATTO3 model available for sale in the country. Earlier this year, it disclosed plans to introduce four models in the UAE by the end of 2023, according to CNBC.

While auto sales in China have been robust, Chinese EV makers are eyeing the Middle East as the next growth frontier amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

Is BYD a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on BYD, and the average BYDDF price target of $49.99 implies a hefty 68.6% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of a nearly 31% jump in the company’s share price over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

BYD (OTC:BYDDF) Drops despite Hitting Major Production Milestone
