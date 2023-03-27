Buyout Offer Sends Jounce Jumping 20%

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Buyout Offer Sends Jounce Jumping 20%

Biotech stocks are known to be highly sensitive to specific events such as patent action and FDA testing. However, a buyout offer can also have a significant impact, as demonstrated by Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE). Following a buyout offer from Concentra Biosciences, Jounce’s stock price surged over 20% in Monday’s trading session.

The acquisition deal proposed that Concentra would acquire Jounce for $1.85 per share, along with a non-tradeable contingent value right. The offer represented a premium of 75% against Jounce’s closing price on March 14, and even after the recent rise, it still represents a premium of about $0.03 per share since it closed at $1.82.

The buyout offer came at an interesting time for Jounce as the company’s board no longer recommended an earlier all-stock merger deal with Redx Pharma in the U.K. In addition, Jounce announced plans to lay off approximately 84% of its workforce in the next month, resulting in $6.5 million in restructuring costs. Although it is unclear who will pay these costs, a few employees will remain to complete the sale, and others will continue working on clinical trials, which will ultimately transfer to Concentra.

A review of the last five days of trading for Jounce Therapeutics reveals that its stock price was gradually falling during most of that period. However, the buyout offer from Concentra Biosciences caused a sudden rise in the stock price, nearly reaching the $1.85 ceiling proposed by the acquisition deal.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JNCE

Jounce Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement to Be Acquired by Concentra Biosciences for $1.85 in Cash per Share Plus Contingent Value Rights
Press ReleasesJounce Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement to Be Acquired by Concentra Biosciences for $1.85 in Cash per Share Plus Contingent Value Rights
8h ago
JNCE
Jounce: Patients from ovarian cancer combo cohort study had durable responses
JNCE
Jounce Therapeutics Announces Results from Pre-Planned Data Review of INNATE Phase 2 Trial of JTX-8064 and Pimivalimab Demonstrating Deep and Durable Responses in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer
JNCE
More JNCE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JNCE

Jounce Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement to Be Acquired by Concentra Biosciences for $1.85 in Cash per Share Plus Contingent Value Rights
Press ReleasesJounce Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement to Be Acquired by Concentra Biosciences for $1.85 in Cash per Share Plus Contingent Value Rights
8h ago
JNCE
Jounce: Patients from ovarian cancer combo cohort study had durable responses
The FlyJounce: Patients from ovarian cancer combo cohort study had durable responses
11d ago
JNCE
Jounce Therapeutics Announces Results from Pre-Planned Data Review of INNATE Phase 2 Trial of JTX-8064 and Pimivalimab Demonstrating Deep and Durable Responses in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer
Press ReleasesJounce Therapeutics Announces Results from Pre-Planned Data Review of INNATE Phase 2 Trial of JTX-8064 and Pimivalimab Demonstrating Deep and Durable Responses in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer
11d ago
JNCE
More JNCE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >