Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Tanks on Founder’s Exit Ahead of Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Tanks on Founder’s Exit Ahead of Earnings
Market News

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Tanks on Founder’s Exit Ahead of Earnings

Story Highlights

Bumble’s Founder is stepping down as the company’s CEO. The dating platform is scheduled to report third-quarter results tomorrow.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares plummeted nearly 7% in today’s early trading session after the dating platform announced a major leadership transition just a day before its third-quarter results. Whitney Wolfe Herd, who founded Bumble in 2014, is stepping down as the company’s CEO.

Wolfe Herd will transition to the role of Bumble’s Executive Chair after Lidiane Jones fills her shoes as CEO on January 2, 2024. Jones is currently the CEO of Slack, a part of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Bumble, a women-centric dating platform, has seen its share price decline by nearly 33% so far this year. Despite bouts of profitability, the stock has corrected from a high of nearly $77 in February 2021 to the present $13 level.

Jones has over two decades of experience in product development, technology, and marketing. She is expected to oversee Bumble’s adoption of AI into its family of applications.

The shakeup at Bumble’s top rung comes only a day before the company’s third-quarter results. Analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $277 million for the quarter. In the comparable year-ago quarter, Bumble’s EPS of $0.14 had handily outpaced estimates by $0.13.

What is the Target Price for BMBL?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Bumble. Following today’s price decline, the average BMBL price target of $22.14 implies a mouth-watering 62% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Tanks on Founder’s Exit Ahead of Earnings
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Bumble Stock (NASDAQ:BMBL): Options Traders are Swiping Right
Stock Analysis & IdeasBumble Stock (NASDAQ:BMBL): Options Traders are Swiping Right
5d ago
BMBL
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rides Wave of Buzz Upward
Market NewsBumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rides Wave of Buzz Upward
1M ago
BMBL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >