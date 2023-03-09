Bullish Bear: BBW Surges after Impressive Q4 Results

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) soared over 10% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the retailer that sells teddy bears and other stuffed animals reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share versus $0.97 in the same period last year which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.12 per share.

Sales increased by 11.6% year-over-year to $145.1 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $137.5 million.

Looking forward, management now expects FY23 revenues to increase in the range of 5% to 7% year-over-year.

BBW stock has declined by around 16% year-to-date.