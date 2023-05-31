Buffett’s Buying Spree of Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Stock Continues

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Buffett’s Buying Spree of Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Stock Continues

Story Highlights

Warren Buffett continues to buy OXY shares. Recently, Berkshire Hathaway bought about 4.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, raising its stake to 24.9%.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) continues to ramp up its stake in oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Following the completion of the recent transaction, Berkshire’s stake in Occidental has increased to 24.9% from 24.4%.

According to the SEC filing, Berkshire bought over 4.6 million shares of Occidental at prices ranging from $58.3 to $58.85, for an aggregate value of $273 million. Based on the closing price of $58.59 per share on Tuesday, Berkshire now owns about 222 million OXY shares worth nearly $13 billion.

It is noteworthy that Buffett’s passion for OXY seems to be only growing. This month, he bought about 8.28 million shares of Occidental, worth $598.7 million. In addition to this, Berkshire owns 93,532 Occidental preferred shares with an 8% dividend and 84 million warrants to buy the common shares at $59.62 per piece.

Importantly, Buffett has permission to purchase up to a 50% stake in Occidental. However, at Berkshire’s annual meeting earlier this month, Buffett disclosed his intention to not take control of Occidental entirely but to continue buying the stock.

Is it a Good Time to Buy OXY Stock?

Occidental continues to expand its chemicals business and strengthen its low-carbon platform, which is likely to support its long-term prospects. Moreover, OXY’s efforts to upgrade and enhance its plants might help boost volumes and cash flows while reducing operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about OXY stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and seven Holds. The average price target of $71.67 implies 22.3% upside potential.

As per TipRanks data, the most accurate analyst for Occidental is Bank of America Securities analyst Doug Leggate. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 68% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 16.59% per trade. Importantly, the analyst reaffirmed his Buy rating on OXY stock about 21 days ago.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on OXY

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Drops Below $70 on Macro Jitters
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Drops Below $70 on Macro Jitters
49m ago
BP
ET
Warren Buffett and Goldman Sachs Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 3 Stocks
MMC
OXY
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes below $70/Barrel
BP
ET
More OXY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OXY

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Drops Below $70 on Macro Jitters
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Drops Below $70 on Macro Jitters
49m ago
BP
ET
Warren Buffett and Goldman Sachs Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 3 Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasWarren Buffett and Goldman Sachs Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 3 Stocks
14h ago
MMC
OXY
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes below $70/Barrel
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes below $70/Barrel
16h ago
BP
ET
More OXY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >