Buffett’s Berkshire Continues Buying Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Buffett’s Berkshire Continues Buying Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Story Highlights

Warren Buffett has been steadily accumulating OXY stock for quite some time now. Recently, Berkshire Hathaway bought about 7.89 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, raising its stake to 23.1% from 22.2%.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) continues to ramp up its stake in oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). According to a Reuters report, Berkshire’s stake in Occidental has increased to 23.1% from 22.2% following the latest purchase.

As reported in an SEC filing, Berkshire purchased over 7.89 million additional shares of Occidental in multiple transactions between March 13 and March 15. These transactions were made at prices ranging from $56.6641 to $61.2856, for a total value of $466.6 million. 

Earlier in March, Berkshire purchased over 5.8 million shares of the company. The transaction was made at prices ranging from $59.80 to $61.90, for an aggregate price of $355 million.

Following the latest transaction, the total value of OXY shares in Berkshire’s portfolio currently stands at $12.5 billion. As per the data collected by TipRanks, Berkshire has had a 49% success rate in its 78 transactions in the past three months, with an average return of 2.7% per transaction.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is OXY Still a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, OXY stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $73.07 implies 28.6% upside potential. The stock is down 6.7% so far in 2023.

Moreover, Occidental sports a top-notch Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks, which implies it has the potential to outperform the broader market averages.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on OXY

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Plunges as Market Rout Continues
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Plunges as Market Rout Continues
17h ago
BP
COP
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Slides Lower as Markets Weigh SVB Ripples
CVX
LNG
Oil Trading Daily: Crude Oil Gains despite Market Fears
BP
COP
More OXY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OXY

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Plunges as Market Rout Continues
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Plunges as Market Rout Continues
17h ago
BP
COP
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Slides Lower as Markets Weigh SVB Ripples
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Slides Lower as Markets Weigh SVB Ripples
3d ago
CVX
LNG
Oil Trading Daily: Crude Oil Gains despite Market Fears
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Crude Oil Gains despite Market Fears
6d ago
BP
COP
More OXY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >