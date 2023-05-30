Buffett-Backed BYD Overtakes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in Indonesia

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Buffett-Backed BYD Overtakes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in Indonesia

Story Highlights

Indonesia’s largest taxi operator has picked Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD over Tesla for 80% of its EV fleet.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD (BYDDY) is rapidly emerging as a tough competitor for Elon Musk-led Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). PT Blue Bird, Indonesia’s largest taxi operator, has chosen BYD over Tesla for providing 80% of its EV fleet, reflecting a preference for BYD’s low-cost models, Bloomberg reported.  

BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), has won most of the 500 EV orders to be delivered to PT Blue Bird this year. The orders mainly include BYD’s E6 and T3 models. PT Blue Bird’s President Director Sigit Priawan Djokosoetono believes that the price of these BYD models is “supportive” for the company to operate in the country.

Southeast Asia is a key market for BYD. The company has reportedly signed a preliminary agreement with the Indonesian government to build an EV plant in the country. This would mark the second plant for BYD in the Southeast Asia region, with the EV maker commencing construction on its first plant in Thailand in March.  

Earlier this year, Tesla slashed the prices of some of its models in China and other Asian markets to boost demand. However, investors are concerned about the impact of these price cuts on the company’s margins.

Meanwhile, BYD is growing from strength to strength. Its deliveries increased about 93% year-over-year to 552,076 vehicles in Q1 2023 and earnings jumped 411%. BYDDY shares have risen 21% so far this year. It dethroned Tesla last year by delivering 1.86 million EVs compared to the U.S. EV maker’s 1.31 million deliveries.   

Is Tesla Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on Tesla due to rising competition and macro pressures. The average price target of $201.84 implies 4.5% upside. Tesla shares have rallied about 57% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BRK.A

AMZN vs. AAPL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMZN vs. AAPL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
4d ago
NDX
SPX
Buffett and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Stock’s Love Saga Continues
OXY
Buffett’s Fondness for Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Stock Continues
OXY
More BRK.A Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BRK.A

AMZN vs. AAPL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMZN vs. AAPL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
4d ago
NDX
SPX
Buffett and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Stock’s Love Saga Continues
Market NewsBuffett and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Stock’s Love Saga Continues
11d ago
OXY
Buffett’s Fondness for Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Stock Continues
Market NewsBuffett’s Fondness for Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Stock Continues
13d ago
OXY
More BRK.A Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >