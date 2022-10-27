BUD Rises on Earnings Beat; Improved Outlook

Shares of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks provider Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) are soaring in the pre-market trade today after the company delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers and upped its EBITDA guidance.

Revenue rose 12.1% year-over-year to $15.09 billion but missed expectations by ~$33 million. EPS at $0.84 on the other hand, outperformed estimates by $0.07.

Importantly, BUD saw a broad-based volume growth and continues to see robust consumer demand. Further, about 57% of its revenue now comes via B2B digital platforms.

For 2022, the company expects EBITDA to rise by 6% to 8%. Moreover, the top line is estimated to, “Grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.”

