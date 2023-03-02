tiprankstipranks
Market News

BUD Slips Even after Better-than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) fell in pre-market trading on Thursday even as the beverage giant reported earnings for the fourth quarter of $0.86 per share which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.80.

Sales increased by 3.3% year-over-year to $14.6 billion but fell short of analysts’ expectations of $15.23 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects ” EBITDA to grow in line with our medium term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.” The company expects to incur a capex in the range of $4.5 billion to $5 billion in FY23.

BUD stock has gained by around 1.1% year-to-date.

More News & Analysis on BUD

Molson Coors told to stop comparing competitors’ beer to water, WSJ reports
The FlyMolson Coors told to stop comparing competitors’ beer to water, WSJ reports
6d ago
BUD
TAP
Molson Coors to team up with DraftKings for Super Bowl commercial buzz, WSJ says
BUD
DKNG
Economic Headwinds Won’t Impact Super Bowl Ad Spend
BUD
DEO
More BUD Latest News >

