BUD Slips Even after Better-than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) fell in pre-market trading on Thursday even as the beverage giant reported earnings for the fourth quarter of $0.86 per share which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.80.

Sales increased by 3.3% year-over-year to $14.6 billion but fell short of analysts’ expectations of $15.23 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects ” EBITDA to grow in line with our medium term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.” The company expects to incur a capex in the range of $4.5 billion to $5 billion in FY23.

BUD stock has gained by around 1.1% year-to-date.