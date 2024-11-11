BTIG Pounds the Table on Block Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
BTIG Pounds the Table on Block Stock
Market News

BTIG Pounds the Table on Block Stock

Block (NYSE:SQ) shares have lagged the broader markets in 2024 but it looks like the digital payments giant’s Q3 readout won’t be the catalyst to tilt the stock into positive territory for the year.

Shares drifted into the red at Thursday’s open after the company delivered a mixed print. While revenue grew by 6.4% year-over-year to reach $5.98 billion, the figure missed analyst expectations by $280 million. Gross payment volume rose from $61.9 billion in the prior quarter and $60.1 billion a year ago to $62.5 billion but fell shy of Wall Street’s forecast of $64 billion.

The company recorded a gross profit of $2.25 billion in the quarter, amounting to a 19% YoY increase, edging ahead of the Street’s call for $2.24 billion. The Cash App, Block’s widely-used mobile payment platform and a major driver of overall profitability, reported a gross profit of $1.31 billion, reflecting a 21% increase from same period a year ago. At the bottom-line, the end result was an adj. EPS of $0.88, inline with Street expectations.

The mixed report was accompanied by an outlook that failed to please with Q4 adj. EBITDA expected at $725 million. Consensus was after $754 million.

Those were the major numbers but as for the fintech company’s gameplan, CEO Jack Dorsey’s shareholder letter centered on its lending products. BTIG analyst Andrew Harte acknowledges that some investors may view growth in this segment as a “lower-multiple business.” However, Harte believes Dorsey “did a good job” outlining how the lending products fuel growth across the broader Block ecosystem and highlighted their attractive returns with historically low loss rates (under 3%).

While Harte lays the blame for the downbeat post-earnings sentiment at the “light 4Q guidance and some investors figuring they can wait until 2H25 for a growth acceleration/catalyst,” he still views SQ as a “Top Pick.”

Explaining his stance, he said, “Our argument to Buy the stock now is that 1) SQ has a track record of exceeding guidance, 2) we think current valuation is very attractive at 12x FY25 EV/EBITDA and see more upside than downside at current levels, 3) Block remains in early days of driving increased product adoption in both of its ecosystems, and 4) Block is just beginning to integrate its Cash App and Square ecosystems, which could create meaningful flywheel effects over time.”

Accordingly, Harte maintained a Buy rating on the shares and kept his $90 price target intact. There’s potential upside of ~21% from current levels. (To watch Harte’s track record, click here)

Most analysts agree with that stance. The stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a mix of 22 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. Going by the $88.43 average target, a year from now, shares will be changing hands for a ~19% premium. (See Block stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Block price target lowered to $95 from $96 at TD Cowen
SQ
TheFly
Premium
Block price target raised to $60 from $55 at Morgan Stanley
SQ
Go Ad-Free with Our App