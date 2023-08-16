tiprankstipranks
BTIG Downgrades Marqueta (NASDAQ:MQ) Citing Near-Term Challenges
Market News

BTIG Downgrades Marqueta (NASDAQ:MQ) Citing Near-Term Challenges

Story Highlights

Despite its recent healthy second-quarter performance, BTIG’s Lance Jessurun has lowered the rating on Marqueta owing to near-term challenges.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares are in focus today after BTIG analyst Lance Jessurun lowered the rating on the card issuing platform to a Sell from a Hold with a price target of $4.

The downgrade comes after the company’s recent second-quarter performance, where its revenue rose 23.7% year-over-year to $231 million but net loss per share widened to $0.11 from $0.08 a year ago.

Jessurun sees an impact on Marqueta’s performance in the short term owing to near-term challenges and has played down the company’s contract renewal with Cash App due to ‘mediocre unit economics.’

In a partnership with Fitbank, the company is expanding its footprint into Brazil and yesterday, unveiled its external-facing AI bot, Marqueta Docs AI. The tool is expected to lower the time spent on coding and testing by nearly 75%.

Marqueta shares have now run up nearly 19.2% over the past month and overall, the Street has a $6.39 consensus price target on the stock alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.  

Read full Disclosure

More News & Analysis on MQ

