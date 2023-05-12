tiprankstipranks
Market News

BTC Plummets to 100DMA; $25K Next Level to Keep an Eye On

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to see price weakness with a nearly 3% drop to the ~$26,400 level today. The largest cryptocurrency has now decisively corrected to its 100-day moving average of $26,109 and could drop to the next support level of $25,000.

Major Cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ETH-USD) are seeing subdued sentiment despite the recent inflation print which kindled hopes of a rate hike pause from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

With Bitcoin now at multi-week lows, traders may look to lock in profits after the mega rally in the crypto space so far this year and this could send prices even lower.

Despite the recent correction, BTC and ETH still remain nearly 58.2% and 45.8% up respectively, so far this year.

BTC Drops Closer to 100DMA; Crypto Miners Join the Slide
1d ago
HUT
MARA
Market NewsBTC Drops Closer to 100DMA; Crypto Miners Join the Slide
1d ago
HUT
MARA
Crypto Exchanges Continue to Sell Many Tokens Barred by the SEC
COIN
COIN
SOXX: Why This Semiconductor ETF Should be on Your Watch List
AMD
BLK
AMD
BLK
More BTC-USD Latest News >

