BRP (TSE:DOO) Nosedives as Earnings Disappoint

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
BRP (TSE:DOO) Nosedives as Earnings Disappoint
Market News

BRP (TSE:DOO) Nosedives as Earnings Disappoint

Story Highlights

BRP plunges after its earnings report reveals international demand is in open decline.

With the holiday season comes that all-too-familiar chill in the air that makes some look forward to hauling their Ski-Doo out of mothballs and bombing around fields of snow. But for Ski-Doo maker BRP (TSE:DOO) (NASDAQ:DOOO), the picture is not so bright, as shares plunged over 14% in Thursday afternoon’s trading as its sluggish earnings left investors in a panic.

BRP had an absolutely amazing quarter…last quarter. That quarter saw earnings surge 42% against the previous year’s figures, and most were looking for BRP to post another blue-ribbon quarter. Those hopes, however, failed to materialize, and instead of a big surge, BRP saw an open decline.

BRP posted earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, which was down 55% against the year prior. Revenue also slid, dropping to $2.47 billion this quarter against last year’s quarterly figure of $2.71 billion. Some pessimism injected into projections didn’t help matters either, as BRP looked for growth of 4% to 5% for the year, as opposed to previous projections calling for 7% to 10% growth.

The Problem? International Sales

While BRP had some positive points to highlight—you don’t make $2.47 billion in a quarter and call it a “bad quarter” unless you mean in comparison to an earlier, better quarter—it was clear where it was lagging – the international market. BRP pointed out that it’s seen “solid retail sales growth” and “further market share gains,” particularly in the North American powersports industry. However, the international market featured “softening demand” which ultimately proved a drag on earnings. Naturally, BRP has already adjusted its production backward, which will likely result in lower expenses and hopefully an improved profit picture.

Is BRP a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on DOO stock based on 11 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 22.84% loss in its share price over the past year, the average DOO price target of C$135.50 per share implies 65% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
BRP (TSE:DOO) Nosedives as Earnings Disappoint
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >