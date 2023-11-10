Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) VMware Acquisition Delay May be Politically Motivated 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) VMware Acquisition Delay May be Politically Motivated 
Market News

Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) VMware Acquisition Delay May be Politically Motivated 

Story Highlights

CNBC’s David Faber said Broadcom’s planned acquisition of VMware may have been delayed for political reasons.

The Chinese government’s delay in approving Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) planned acquisition of cloud computing company VMware (NYSE:VWM) may be politically motivated, reports suggest. According to CNBC’s David Faber, the approval delay, coupled with the new restrictions on Nvidia chips, all make the speculations probable, especially since the Chinese government hasn’t provided a clear cause.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan had recently met with Chinese officials in an attempt to gain clearance for the VMware megadeal. During the meeting, Tan is reported to have “hammered out” a deal for VMware’s planned purchase. As a result, Broadcom still expects the deal to go through before the November 26 deadline.

AVGO’s shares declined marginally in Friday’s after-hours trading session. So far this year, the stock has added over 67% to its price. On the other hand, VM’s shares saw a slight uptick in after-hours trading.

What is the Forecast for AVGO Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AVGO stock based on 14 Buy, two Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AVGO price target of $977.14 per share implies 2.05% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) VMware Acquisition Delay May be Politically Motivated 
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

VMware call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyVMware call volume above normal and directionally bullish
1d ago
VMW
VMware, Google Cloud expand generative AI partnership
The FlyVMware, Google Cloud expand generative AI partnership
4d ago
VMW
GOOG
VMware enters private AI collaboration with Intel
The FlyVMware enters private AI collaboration with Intel
4d ago
VMW
INTC
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >