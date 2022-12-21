Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) $61B VMware Deal Faces EU Antitrust Probe

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) $61B VMware Deal Faces EU Antitrust Probe

Story Highlights

The European Commission has started an in-depth investigation of the proposed acquisition of VMware by chipmaker Broadcom due to competitive concerns.

The European Commission has commenced an in-depth investigation into American chipmaker Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) proposed acquisition of software company VMware (NYSE:VMW). The Commission is mainly concerned that the acquisition will allow Broadcom to hurt competition for certain hardware components that “interoperate with VMware’s software.”

European Antitrust Regulator’s Concerns

The Commission’s preliminary probe triggered concerns about the deal allowing Broadcom to restrict competition for hardware components such as network interface cards, fibre channel host-bus adapters, and storage adapters. Particularly, Broadcom may degrade interoperability between VMware’s server virtualization software and rivals’ hardware components to ensure preference for its own hardware.

Furthermore, the company can completely shut out rivals by preventing them from using VMware’s server virtualization software or “degrading” their access to it. The Commission believes that such actions could result in “higher prices, lower quality and less innovation for business customers, and ultimately consumers.”

The Commission will reveal its decision by May 11, 2023. Nonetheless, it stated that an in-depth probe “does not prejudge the final result of the investigation.” Meanwhile, Broadcom stated that it would continue to cooperate with the European Commission and expects the deal to close in Fiscal 2023.

Broadcom announced its decision to acquire VMware in May this year as part of its strategy to expand its presence in the enterprise software space. The proposed deal has received clearance in Brazil, South Africa, and Canada. It has also obtained foreign investment control clearance in Germany, France, Austria, and Italy.

What is the Price Target for Broadcom?

Broadcom stock has declined 18.3% year-to-date. At $654.73, the average price target implies 20.4% upside potential from current levels. AVGO stock scores the Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and one Hold.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on VMW

VMware (NYSE:VMW) Awaits Takeover; Executives Leave
Market NewsVMware (NYSE:VMW) Awaits Takeover; Executives Leave
8d ago
VMW
AVGO
Three top executives to leave VMware, WSJ reports
VMW
AVGO
Broadcom facing antitrust investigation by EU into VMware deal, Reuters says
VMW
AVGO
More VMW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on VMW

VMware (NYSE:VMW) Awaits Takeover; Executives Leave
Market NewsVMware (NYSE:VMW) Awaits Takeover; Executives Leave
8d ago
VMW
AVGO
Three top executives to leave VMware, WSJ reports
The FlyThree top executives to leave VMware, WSJ reports
9d ago
VMW
AVGO
Broadcom facing antitrust investigation by EU into VMware deal, Reuters says
The FlyBroadcom facing antitrust investigation by EU into VMware deal, Reuters says
12d ago
VMW
AVGO
More VMW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >