Broadcom Rallies as Analysts Remain Bullish About its Q2 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Broadcom Rallies as Analysts Remain Bullish About its Q2 Results

Shares of chip giant, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) rallied in morning trading at the time of publishing on Tuesday as Wall Street analysts overall remain bullish on the company and expect upbeat results. The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 results on June 1. Broadcom’s stock price is currently hovering near its yearly high of $921.78.

Top-rated JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur while not rating the stock, is of the opinion that Broadcom’s custom-chip business could be getting “accelerating orders from Google for its advanced AI processor chip called TPU” and could see sales of $4 billion of TPU chips next year.

The analyst noted that Broadcom expects to generate $3 billion in revenues from total cloud custom chip (ASIC) shipments this year, which would exceed the company’s sales of $2 billion last year. But Sur believes that even these estimates could be conservative as the “recent order acceleration from Google for its TPU AI processors implies that Google’s TPU processor program alone could drive $3B in revenues and implying upside to management’s prior cloud ASIC revenue target this year.”

Even top-rated KeyBanc analyst John Vinh echoed the same view and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst has a price target of $820 on the stock, implying a downside potential of 5.2% at current levels.

The company is benefitting largely from multiple upgrade cycles in both broadband and networking and the demand for custom ASIC chips. Vinh commented, “We expect AVGO to post in line to slightly higher results and guidance.”

Analysts are bullish about AVGO stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys and three Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
7h ago
AVGO
SOXQ ETF: Front-Row Exposure to Semiconductor Stocks and AI
AMD
IVZ
Broadcom Gains on Key Component Deal with Apple
AAPL
AVGO
More AVGO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
7h ago
AVGO
SOXQ ETF: Front-Row Exposure to Semiconductor Stocks and AI
Stock Analysis & IdeasSOXQ ETF: Front-Row Exposure to Semiconductor Stocks and AI
16h ago
AMD
IVZ
Broadcom Gains on Key Component Deal with Apple
Market NewsBroadcom Gains on Key Component Deal with Apple
7d ago
AAPL
AVGO
More AVGO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >