tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

British stock market today, Thursday September 1 – what you need to know

Story Highlights

Another bleak day for the FTSE 100 despite hopeful signs on oil prices.

The FTSE 100 suffered its worst day in seven weeks amid continuing fears over the British economy, with the FTSE 100 down 1.05% at 7,284.1 and the FTSE 250 down by 0.45% at 19,063.7, as lower oil prices offered solace to U.S. investors but were outweighed by inflation fears in Europe. 

Further warnings over soaring inflation in 2023 were the main bugbear for investors once again, with the FTSE 100 index slumping 2% in August in total. 

New figures from the British Retail Consortium added to investor woes, with shop price inflation jumping to 5.1% in August, the highest figure since records began in 2005 and up from 4.4% in July.

Helen Dickinson OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

“Mounting cost pressures up and down supply chains meant shop price inflation hit a new high in August. The war in Ukraine, and consequent rise in the price of animal feed, fertiliser, wheat and vegetable oils continued to push up food prices. The rise in shop prices is playing into wider UK inflation, which some analysts are predicting could top 18% in 2023.”

British supermarket giant Sainsbury’s (GB:SBRY) is to spend £65 million on maintaining food prices in coming months, with £60 million going towards food prices in September.

Retailers were among stocks which gained on Wednesday, with J.D. Sports (GB:JD) rising 2.1% at 115p while oil stocks slumped on news of lower prices, with Shell (GB:SHEL) down 3% at 2267p. 

British business news today

UK pound posts worst month since Brexit referendum (FT

‘Shock and awe’ budget can preserve jobs says Make UK (The Times)

Pound sinks to two-year low amid fears of ‘deep, dark’ recession (Telegraph)

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:JD

Three retail stocks that have ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasThree retail stocks that have ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts
3d ago
More GB:JD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:JD

Three retail stocks that have ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasThree retail stocks that have ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts
3d ago
More GB:JD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s How Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Could Benefit from the ITA Airways Deal
DAL
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Plummeted Today
BBBY
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
HPQ
AMBA
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
TWTR
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock: Cheaper Plan on Tap as Snap Becomes Ad Talent Recruiting Ground
NFLX
SNAP
This Insider Just Pocketed Freeport-McMoRan Stock (NYSE:FCX) Worth $988.3K
FCX
More Market News >